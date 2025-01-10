PIA flight lands in Paris after four years, passengers receive warm welcome

Pakistan Pakistan PIA flight lands in Paris after four years, passengers receive warm welcome

PIA flight lands in Paris after four years, passengers receive warm welcome

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 22:39:03 PKT

PARIS (Dunya News) – In a landmark development, a PIA flight landed in Paris for the first time in four years.

The passengers received grand welcome upon their arrival in Paris. Also, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the airport.

Meanwhile, overseas Pakistanis also reached the airport to welcome the staff and passengers of the national airlines upon its landing in Paris.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif bid farewell to the passengers. Flight PK 749 had 323 passengers on board. He cut the inaugural ribbon at Islamabad International Airport along with the French Embassy staff. The ceremony was attended by the Aviation Minister, secretary aviation, DGCAA, CEO PIA Amir Hayat and Airport Manager Aftab Gilani.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif cuts ribbon as PIA flight takes off for momentous journey to Paris after four-year hiatus



While speaking at the event, Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif said there was a time when PIA was the world's leading airline and it played a leading role in establishing many airlines.

Referring to the statement of an aviation minister during the PTI tenure, Asif said that a single statement created such a great disaster. But all the efforts had been paid off. From today, direct flights to Paris would start again.