Two injured in Chaman railway station explosion

Nature of the blast remains unclear at this stage: Sources

Updated On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 19:09:51 PKT

CHAMAN (Dunya News) – Two people were injured in an explosion near Chaman Railway Station in Balochistan on Friday.

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and initiated a search operation to ensure safety.

Authorities stated that the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Police and security agencies have launched an investigation to uncover the details surrounding the incident.

