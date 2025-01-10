Govt achieves major success in reducing inflation from 38pc to 4pc

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal Minster for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says the reduction of inflation from 38 per cent to four per cent is a significant achievement for the government, promising prices stability in the near future.

Speaking at the PML-N leader Muzaffar Shajra’s residence, Iqbal criticised the previous administration, stating the country had been handed over to individuals lacking governance experience.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to pull Pakistan out of a severe economic crisis with global recognition of its recovery.

Iqbal praised overseas Pakistanis for a 30 per cent increase in remittances.

He emphasised the need to provide more education and skills to youth, eliminate barriers for exporters and create stability to attract investors.

Criticising the PTI, Iqbal accused the party of aiding anti-Pakistan lobbies, including Israel and India, while lauding the current administration for exposing conspiracies and restoring economy.

