Five terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 19:04:34 PKT

DI KHAN (Dunya News) – Security forces killed five militants in an operation in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, said ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan district following reports of militants’ presence.

During the operation, the forces effectively targeted the militants' hideout, killing five terrorists, including their leader, Shafiullah Shafi.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, who were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the targeted killings of innocent civilians.

A sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

ISPR reiterated that Pakistan's security forces are committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.