ECP registers Khaqan Abbasi's Awam Pakistan Party

The commission also accepted the party’s intra-party elections held on June 26

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday registered the political party of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A notification in this regard has also been issued.

According to ECP’s notification, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is serving as convener and Miftah Ismail as secretary general of Awam Pakistan Party (APP).

The ECP also accepted the intra-party elections of APP held on June 26.

With this addition, the total number of registered political parties in Pakistan has reached 168.

However, the PTI’s intra-party elections have not yet been accepted, though the party remains on the commission’s list.