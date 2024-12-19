Democracy vital for country's development: Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Pakistan Democracy vital for country's development: Khaqan Abbasi

Highlights that Pakistan’s economic growth has historically occurred during democratic era

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 17:11:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, head of the Awam Pakistan Party, stressed that democracy is essential for the nation’s stability and urged the need for systematic reforms.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Abbasi criticised the current governance structure, stating that provinces operate based on directives from the chief minister, often bypassing broader consultation.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s economic growth has traditionally thrived during democratic eras. While citing Ayub Khan’s tenure as a period of growth, he argued that the results could have been even better under a democratic system.

Read also: Khaqan Abbasi challenges 26th amendment in SHC

Abbasi also highlighted the importance of practical knowledge and global experience over mere academic qualifications.

He recalled Pakistan’s pioneering privatisation initiatives in the banking, cement, and fertilizer sectors.



