Sargodha ATC reserves decision on Omar Ayub's acquittal pleas

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - The Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved its verdict on acquittal requests filed by opposition leader Omar Ayub and others in six cases related to the events of May 9.

The ATC heard cases filed in Mianwali against Omar Ayub, Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, and others. Over 150 accused individuals from various areas appeared before the court.

Defense lawyers concluded their arguments for acquittal on behalf of the accused, including Omar Ayub, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, and Bilal Ejaz Chattha.

The court accepted their requests for exemption from attendance during the session but directed them to ensure their presence at the next hearing.

The case was adjourned until January 17 for further proceedings.