Third round of talks may be the last, govt's attitude not serious: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai stated that the third round of negotiations with the government could be the last, as the government's attitude was not serious.

In his video statement, Yousafzai expressed regret over the public dispute between senior leaders Sher Afzal Marwat and Salman Akram Raja, emphasising that it was the responsibility of the senior leadership to maintain discipline within the party.

He mentioned that negotiations with the government might not go beyond the third round due to the government's insincerity.

He highlighted that the government was now on the defensive, and praised PTI for exposing the government's inefficiency through these talks.

Yousafzai also urged the establishment to realise that PML-N and PPP were a burden on the country.

He questioned the government's project, ‘Uraan Pakistan’, pointing out that if there was no peace, rule of law, or political stability, no one would invest in Pakistan.

He criticised the government for taking a massive loan of 27 trillion rupees over the past two years, demanding transparency on how the money was spent, especially since no relief was provided to the public.

Yousafzai stated that the government appeared fearful of negotiations, questioning why a meeting between the negotiation committee and Imran Khan had not been arranged if the government truly held power.

He further criticised the government's claims of development in Punjab, pointing out that distributing laptops does not win hearts.

He noted that many young people who received laptops from Maryam Nawaz have placed Imran Khan's picture on them.