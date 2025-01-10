Gas explosion traps 12 miners in Quetta coal mine

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A gas explosion in a coal mine in Sanjdi, Spin Karez area of Quetta, caused the mine to collapse, trapping 12 miners inside.

According to chief mines inspector, the explosion occurred late last night due to gas accumulation in the mine. The collapse made rescue operations challenging, particularly in the dark conditions.

Efforts are underway to rescue the trapped miners, with rescue teams working to create a pathway to reach them.

Authorities have reported that significant progress has been made in clearing the way, and the operation is ongoing.