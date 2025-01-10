Maryam Nawaz should focus on public issues instead of trying to be Imran Khan, says Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser for Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, advised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to address public issues rather than attempting to imitate former prime minister Imran Khan.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz's recent remarks, Barrister Saif stated, “Maryam Nawaz is making a futile attempt to become like Imran Khan. Imran Khan dominates the nerves of the Sharif family, haunting them even in their dreams.”

He criticised Maryam for allegedly prioritising personal ambitions over public welfare. He stated that instead of trying to become like Imran Khan, Maryam should focus on addressing the issues faced by the public.

He further said that in Punjab, funds meant for the people were being transferred to London, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, public money was spent on welfare projects.

Highlighting the provincial government's achievements, he noted that under KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership, KP had become the first province to repay its debt. Leaders who traveled to London for minor medical issues would never serve the public.

Barrister Saif also accused Maryam Nawaz and her uncle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of mismanaging federal and provincial resources. “Both the uncle and niece are busy looting the national treasury. The Sharif family's tales of money laundering are well-known. This government has promoted not only corruption but also lawlessness,” he concluded.