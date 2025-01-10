Naqvi, Fazl express satisfaction over normalising situation in Kurram

Interior minister says efforts have been made to involve all stakeholders for peace in Kurram

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday expressed satisfaction over improving situation in Kurram after relief convoys reached Parachinar safely.

The minister visited the JUI-F leader at his residence and inquired about his health. He also expressed his best wishes for his well-being.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, including the overall situation in the country.

They exchanged views on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Kurram, and discussed steps for maintaining peace in the region.

Minister Naqvi stated that efforts have been made to involve all stakeholders for peace in Kurram.

He also pointed out that some elements deliberately misrepresented the Kurram issue. Naqvi praised the sincere efforts of the Grand Jirga for improving the situation.

He further expressed his long-standing respect and admiration for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and appreciated his positive role in Pakistan's politics.

