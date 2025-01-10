Jail opened to stop rallies, so why not now, questions Sheikh Waqas Akram

He said that the govt’s inability to address basic demands shows its lack of seriousness

Fri, 10 Jan 2025 10:27:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information and Member National Assembly Sheikh Waqas Akram accused the government of failing to facilitate a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan to discuss negotiations.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh Waqas Akram stated, “Doors to jails were opened to stop rallies, so why can’t a meeting with our leader be arranged now? The government’s inability to address basic demands shows its lack of seriousness.”

He alleged that false claims were being made about the facilities provided to Imran Khan in jail, stating, “Imran is being kept in a death cell meant for terrorists, with no access to newspapers, television, or other basic facilities.”

Highlighting violations of court orders, Akram said, “Despite judicial instructions, Imran Khan is not even allowed to communicate with his children. The government spreads lies about jail conditions on television. During his imprisonment, Nawaz Sharif was allowed home-cooked meals, but Khan won’t bow to such tactics.”

Addressing the alleged mistreatment with workers, he noted, “PTI workers in Attock and Jhelum jails face deplorable conditions, including substandard food and lack of medical care. These injustices must end.”

Akram rejected allegations of backdoor negotiations, adding, “The public no longer has patience for such fabricated narratives. We formed a committee to engage in talks and reduce tensions.”

He called on the PML-N to apologise for past attacks on institutions like the Supreme Court and NAB, urging fair treatment with the former prime minister and workers. “Our focus is on justice, not deals. We demand a judicial commission to investigate these issues,” he concluded.