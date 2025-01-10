One killed, five injured in bus-truck collision in Khanewal

Pakistan Pakistan One killed, five injured in bus-truck collision in Khanewal

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 10:33:47 PKT

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – One persons was killed and five other were wounded in collision between a bus and truck in Khanewal on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Chak No 79/10R in the outskirts of Khanewal where a bus, on its way to Multan from Lahore, collided with a truck while saving a motorcyclist.

The truck turned turtle after the collision as a result its cleaner died on the spot while the driver sustained injuries. Four passengers traveling on the bus also got injured. The deceased was identified as Sardar Ali.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

