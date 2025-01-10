Only courts will decide fate of PTI founder: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Only courts will decide fate of PTI founder: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that the government does not have the authority to grant him bail.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 04:54:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been facing court trial in different cases and the courts will decide his fate on the basis of evidence.

Talking to a private television channel Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI founder will be released by the courts, emphasizing that the government does not have the authority to grant him bail.

In reply to a question about charter of demands, he said PTI members of the committee should provide written demands so that we could reply in black and white.

About deadlock in the dialogue process, he said, there is no deadlock in the dialogue with PTI and we will have results soon.

