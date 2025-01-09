Tarar lauds KP CM Gandapur for 'decent protest'

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar lauds KP CM Gandapur for 'decent protest'

Says this is first time in 10 months Gandapur has chosen proper mode of protest

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 20:29:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has praised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for adopting a peaceful approach to protest, calling it a commendable step towards civilised norms.

In a statement, Tarar remarked that protests in civilised societies remain peaceful without disrupting daily life.

He noted that this is the first time 10 months Gandapur has chosen a proper method of protests.

Read more: PTI talks progressing positively, says Tarar

He criticised Gandapur for past violent actions, suggesting such peaceful protests should have been conducted instead of the chaos witnessed on Nov 26 and May 9.