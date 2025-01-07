PTI talks progressing positively, says Tarar

Dialogue is essential for resolving issues.

Tue, 07 Jan 2025 17:32:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar says talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are progressing positively, emphasising that dialogue is essential for resolving issues.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the minister expressed optimism that 2025 would mark a year of political stability and growth for Pakistan.

He provided updates on the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision, which focuses on the development, including sports, symbolizing a takeoff for the nation like a soaring falcon.

The minister also announced that Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy after several years, a significant milestone in restoring the country's global reputation.

“Preparations for stadiums, including Gaddafi Stadium, are already underway,” he added.