PTI talks progressing positively, says Tarar
Pakistan
Dialogue is essential for resolving issues.
ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar says talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are progressing positively, emphasising that dialogue is essential for resolving issues.
Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the minister expressed optimism that 2025 would mark a year of political stability and growth for Pakistan.
He provided updates on the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision, which focuses on the development, including sports, symbolizing a takeoff for the nation like a soaring falcon.
The minister also announced that Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy after several years, a significant milestone in restoring the country's global reputation.
“Preparations for stadiums, including Gaddafi Stadium, are already underway,” he added.