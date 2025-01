MQM-P's Sanjay Perwani elected MNA on minority seat

Pakistan Pakistan MQM-P's Sanjay Perwani elected MNA on minority seat

Sanjay Perwani was elected following Mohan Manjiani's resignation.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 17:22:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Sanjay Perwani has been elected as a Member of National Assembly (MNA) on a minority seat.

Sanjay Perwani was elected following Mohan Manjiani's resignation.

Read also: MQM MNA Mohan Manjiani resigns

According to the notification, MQM Pakistan leader Sanjay Perwani will take his oath of membership on Jan 13.

On Dec 31, MQM Pakistan's minority representative Mohan Manjiani resigned from his National Assembly seat.