MQM MNA Mohan Manjiani resigns
Pakistan
Manjiani was elected to a minority seat following the February 8 general elections
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)—Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) MNA Mohan Manjiani, elected to a minority seat following the February 8 general elections, formally resigned from his position on Tuesday.
Party insiders revealed that Manjiani submitted his resignation to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq after consulting with the senior leadership of the party. The National Assembly Secretariat will do verificaiton of Manjiani's signature.
