Positive economic indicators emerging under PML-N leadership, says CM Maryam

Notes inflation was declining with Punjab reducing flour and bread prices, unlike other programme

Updated On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 17:11:59 PKT

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan’s economy is on the path to recovery, strengthening hopes for economic stability.

Speaking at the lunch ceremony of Livestock Card in Pakpattan, the CM highlighted positive economic indicators were emerging under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

She highlighted that the stock market was breaking records within 10 months of the new government.

She noted that inflation was declining with Punjab reducing flour and bread prices, unlike other provinces.

The Livestock Card programme, Rs20 billion initiative, will benefit 90,000 people and support the care of 400,000 animals through QR code tagging.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that economic improvements must benefit the common people, enabling them to sustain their families, as the nation moves towards a brighter future.