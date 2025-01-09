PPP is ally, not supporter of government: Hasan Murtaza

Pakistan Pakistan PPP is ally, not supporter of government: Hasan Murtaza

He clarified that the decision to support PML-N was made to save the state

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 12:58:26 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab General Secretary, Syed Hasan Murtaza, stated that supporting PML-N has harmed PPP, emphasising that the party was an ally of the government, not a supporter.

Speaking to the media in Sheikhupura, Hasan Murtaza clarified that PPP's decision to support PML-N was made to save the state, not for political gains.

He expressed uncertainty about the success of negotiations between the government and PTI, claiming they were only aimed at saving an individual. He further asserted that PPP would re-emerge strongly in Punjab.