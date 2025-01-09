US Ambassador Donald Blome pays farewell call on Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi extended his best wishes for Blome's future endeavors

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has asserted that no one would be allowed to reside illegally in Pakistan under any circumstances.



During a farewell meeting with U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, discussions were held on matters of mutual interest and Pak-U.S. relations. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and U.S. Deputy Head of Mission Natalie Baker were also present.

Naqvi commended the U.S. ambassador for his contributions to strengthening Pak-U.S. relations and extended his best wishes for Blome's future endeavors.

Ambassador Blome condemned recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan, while Naqvi emphasised that terrorism was a global challenge requiring collective action.

He urged the international community to develop a comprehensive strategy for its eradication, reiterating Pakistan's firm stance against illegal residency.

Blome expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation he received from all institutions during his tenure in Pakistan.