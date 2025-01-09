No demand for mandate return in talks: Sher Afzal Marwat

He stated that returning mandate was not within the government's capacity to grant

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has clarified that the demand for the return of the party’s mandate was not included in negotiations with the government.

Speaking in the program “Dunya with Mehr Bukhari”, Marwat stated that allowing meetings with Imran Khan was not a major issue for the government.

However, he accused the jail superintendent of adopting an inappropriate attitude toward Imran Khan.

Marwat announced plans to file a contempt of court petition against the superintendent.

He also highlighted the continued imprisonment of PTI workers.

He reiterated that the demand for returning the mandate was neither raised in negotiations nor within the government's capacity to grant.

When asked about Aleema Khan, Imran Khan's sister, Marwat refrained from commenting extensively, stating that Khan himself had mentioned receiving an offer.

Marwat further clarified that there had been no directive from Imran Khan to avoid statements against institutions.

He described Barrister Gohar as a gentleman and also noted that Imran Khan was showing flexibility in the ongoing negotiations.