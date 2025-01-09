'Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad' rally held in Brussels

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A large number of Pakistanis on Wednesday gathered outside the world’s largest parliament in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, to hold “Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad” rally.

While waving the Pakistani flags, the participants passionately raised patriotic slogans. The overseas Pakistanis expressed their steadfast solidarity with the national leadership and declared their commitment to countering any conspiracy against the country, a press release said.

The participants carried large posters featuring the military leadership, including the Army Chief’s portrait. Throughout the rally, they waved flags, expressing their unwavering support for Pakistan and its armed forces.

The rally saw active participation from students, business professionals, and members of various other walks of life from across Belgium.

They firmly asserted that safeguarding national security and survival lies with the security forces. They also emphasised that no individual or political party should be allowed to undermine these critical institutions.

