Dialogue is the best way to move forward in democratic system: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah advised the PTI founder to adopt democratic style for resolving political matters.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that dialogue is the best way to move forward in the democratic system. The deadlock could not help address the political issues, he added.

Talking to a private television channel, Rana Sanaullah urged the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic attitude for making dialogue process successful.

Replying to a question about hurdles in the dialogue, he said that written demands from PTI could remove all hurdles.

To another question, he said the two groups in the PTI have personal interest and they want to see the PTI founder inside jail. These two groups, he said could not get success in their sinister design. He advised the PTI founder to shun stubborn attitude and adopt democratic style for resolving political matters.

