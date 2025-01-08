No pressure for Imran Khan's release, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, says there is no pressure from anywhere for Imran Khan's release.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah mentioned that during the first round of talks, they had asked PTI to submit their demands in writing, but their statements suggest otherwise.

He said they aimed to initiate a national dialogue among political parties, but the statements from PTI leaders and Imran Khan's tweets indicate an unwillingness to have straightforward discussions.

He highlighted Ali Amin Gandapur and Sher Afzal Marwat's conversations about Aleema Khan as noteworthy. He also recalled Aleema Khan's previous claims about attempts to poison Imran Khan in jail.

“People around Imran Khan are capable of going to any extent, making them unpredictable,” he held.

The adviser said PTI relies on propaganda through social media to project itself as a significant political party. He assured Imran Khan is being provided all facilities per the jail manual. However, he criticised Imran Khan's stance on the state and institutions, which is evident to everyone.

Rana Sanaullah accused PTI of consistently running campaigns against the country on social media. He cited an example from November 26, where PTI allegedly used images of Palestinian martyrs to spread propaganda.

“PTI wants political instability in the country and hinders Pakistan's economic progress,” Rana Sana added.

In response to a question, he reiterated that there was no pressure for Imran Khan's release. The delay in talks was due to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's overseas travel, but discussions are expected to resume upon his return.

Rana Sanaullah mentioned that PTI's negotiation committee will likely meet Imran Khan again. A previous meeting was arranged, but it was later criticised as inappropriate. He clarified that the government had not offered to transfer Imran Khan to Bani Gala.