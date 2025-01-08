Another accused indicted in GHQ attack case

118 accused had already been indicted in the case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A special anti-terrorism court indicted another accused, Shaheer Sikandar, in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

The hearing, held at Adiala Jail, was conducted by Judge Amjad Ali Shah. The PTI chairman, also an accused in the case, was presented in court, and attendance of all accused was recorded.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted three applications. Omar Ayub requested access to the case records, while Ajmal Sabir and Malik Ansar filed pleas seeking acquittal.

The court directed the defence to present arguments on these applications at the next hearing and adjourned the case until January 13.

It is noteworthy that charges have now been framed against all 119 accused in the GHQ attack case, with Shaheer Sikandar being the final one to be indicted. Previously, 118 accused had already been indicted.