ATC Rawalpindi demands charge sheets in May 9 cases

Shibli Faraz, Usman Dar, Shehryar Khan Afridi, and other accused appeared before the court

Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 12:13:57 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has adjourned the hearing of 13 cases related to the May 9 events, directing the submission of charge sheets at the next hearing.

During the proceedings, PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Usman Dar, Shehryar Khan Afridi, and other accused appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The court has set January 29 as the date for the next hearing, emphasising the submission of charge sheets in all pending cases.