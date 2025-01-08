Ali Amin Gandapur declared absconder in protest case following Imran Khan's disqualification

Wed, 08 Jan 2025 11:49:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur an absconder in the case related to protests against the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum appeared before Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

The court also declared Umar Tanveer Butt an absconder and initiated proceedings to declare Aamir Kiani an absconder as well.

Faisal Javed submitted an application to remove terrorism charges from the case.

The court issued arrest warrants for absent suspects, adjourned the hearing to January 15, and sought arguments on the pending applications.