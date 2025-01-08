Three dead as jeep plunges into ravine in Banda Jalglee Mansehra

Pakistan Pakistan Three dead as jeep plunges into ravine in Banda Jalglee Mansehra

The jeep was traveling from Banda Jalglee to Shinkiari

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 10:56:55 PKT

MANSEHRA (APP) - At least three people died and seven others were injured on Wednesday when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine near Kalan Dhakki Banda Jalglee, Mansehra

The jeep was traveling from Banda Jalglee to Shinkiari when it met with the tragic accident after the driver lost control.

Police said the accident claimed the lives of three individuals, including Haji Muhammad Fayyaz, his wife, and another woman while seven others sustained injuries, including the jeep driver Aslam, along with passengers Waqas, Sadiq, and Ijaz.

Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the scene to assisted in recovering the injured and the deceased.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

