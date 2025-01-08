KP administrative secretaries directed to declare assets
Pakistan
All secretaries must declare their assets for the previous year
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has instructed all administrative secretaries to submit details of their assets.
According to a notification issued by the Department of Administrative Affairs, all secretaries must declare their assets for the previous year and provide a clear account of their sources of income.
The notification further emphasised that the promotion of secretaries would be contingent upon the submission of accurate asset declarations.