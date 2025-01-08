US Ambassador Donald Blome pays farewell call on Ishaq Dar

The deputy PM congratulates him on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan

(ISLAMABAD) (APP) - Donald Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, on Tuesday made a farewell call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The deputy prime minister congratulated Ambassador Blome on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Dar expressed the government of Pakistan’s resolve to continue positive engagement with the new US administration.

He underscored the role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trade partner, and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and cooperation for further enhancing the trade and economic ties between the two sides.

The US ambassador lauded the Pakistani leadership’s commitment and contributions in fostering peace and stability in the region.

