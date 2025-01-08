Courts have to decide cases against Imran Khan: Matthew Miller

Says Pak-US ties important with regard to human rights

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, has said the courts in Pakistan have to decide cases against PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to reporters during his weekly press briefing, Matthew Miller said, “We don’t discuss Congress correspondences. We demand Pakistan ensure protection of human rights, enforcement of democratic norms and supremacy of the Constitution.”

The spokesperson said the relationships between the United States and Pakistan are important with regard to human rights.

Earlier, the US had appreciated the economic reforms carried out by Pakistan to deal with economic challenges.

Speaking during a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US welcomes the agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

Pakistan is taking steps to stabilise its economy, he said and praised Pakistan's economic reforms to deal with economic challenges.