Imran Khan offered three-year exile from country: SIC Chief

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan offered three-year exile from country: SIC Chief

PTI founder's demand remains consistent: release my workers first

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 23:59:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was offered a three-year exile from the country.

Speaking on Dunya News' programme "Dunya Meher Bukhari ke sath," Raza alleged that the government was responsible for obstructing his meeting with Imran Khan, despite assurances from the government’s negotiation committee. He stressed the need for a direct meeting with the former premier, suggesting that it be arranged in the open lawn of Adiala Jail rather than in a closed room.

“Only four people are allowed to sit during such meetings, while the rest have to stand. Even cameras are installed during these interactions,” he noted.

Raza further disclosed that Rana Sanaullah had suggested taking a notebook and pencil to the meeting. "I told Rana Sanaullah that we are not even allowed to take a ring inside, let alone stationery. Even the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is thoroughly searched," he remarked.

Hamid Raza revealed that the government had been informed of their willingness to negotiate the next day if the meeting was facilitated. However, he blamed the government for lacking the authority to make decisions. “The negotiation committee had assured us that their ‘big brother’ was on board, but it is now apparent they have no real power,” he said.

He also lamented the lack of response from the National Assembly Speaker. "We have been following the agreed procedure of the negotiation committees, yet no progress has been made."

Raza added that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur remained in touch as a mediator and accused the government of bypassing its own protocols by extending offers to Khan. "The chairman's demand remains consistent: release my workers first," he concluded.