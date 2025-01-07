19 terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in KP operations

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces conducted successful operations in multiple regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the elimination of 19 militants, while three Pakistani Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of gunfire, said ISPR.

According to the Pakistan Army's media wing, the operations took place on January 6th and 7th across three distinct locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to the neutralisation of 19 militants.

Following intelligence reports on militant presence, security forces carried out an operation in the Matni area of Peshawar, effectively targeting and eliminating the militants' hideouts, with eight militants killed in this operation.

Another successful operation was executed in the Bazi area of Mohmand District, where security forces, acting on intelligence, engaged militants in an exchange of fire, resulting in the death of eight militants.

A third operation was conducted in Karak District, where security forces neutralized three militants during an exchange of gunfire.

The ISPR statement also paid tribute to three courageous soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the fierce firefight: Lance Havildar Abbas Ali (38) from Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan, Naik Muhammad Nazir (37) from Skardu, Naik Muhammad Usman (37) from Ghizer, and Naik (37) from Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These soldiers exhibited exceptional bravery and sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The ISPR affirmed that operations will continue in the region to root out any remaining militants. The Pakistani security forces are resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism, with the sacrifices of these brave soldiers reinforcing the nation's commitment to peace and security.