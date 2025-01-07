Punjab Assembly session convened on Jan 10

Acting speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer convened the 20th session on Jan 10 at 2pm.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly acting speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer has called the assembly session on Jan 10.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat, acting speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer convened the 20th session on Jan 10 at 2pm.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly had adopted a resolution supporting the 26th Constitutional Amendment by a majority vote.

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman had moved the resolution stating that the amendment in the constitution is a continuation of the Charter of Democracy.