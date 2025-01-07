Shehbaz Sharif to undertake key visit to Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) for an important trip.

During the visit, he will head to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, FBR Chairman, and other key ministers.

The Prime Minister will also meet prominent figures from the business community, including representatives from the Federation Chamber and Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz will review the faceless system at the South Asia Port Terminal as part of his engagements in Karachi.