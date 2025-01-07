Reported 'missing persons' by BYC discovered in BLA, BLF terrorist camps

Gwadar Port suicide bomber was also reported as missing before being exposed as a terrorist

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 10:20:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Alarming connections between "missing persons" and terrorist activities have surfaced, with many individuals reported as missing later found in Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) or Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) camps.

Mahrang, a protest leader, admitted that individuals killed during strikes on terrorist camps in Iran were relatives of protesters she led.

In another case, Wadood Satekzai, sister of a suicide bomber, falsely claimed he was a missing person before his terrorist role became evident.

Similarly, last week’s Turbat attack involved an individual who had undergone seven months of terrorist training while his parents searched for him.

For answers, they should consider reaching out to individuals like Samideen and Mahrang, who have insight into these groups and the activities within them.

Seeking these answers may prevent further tragedies and expose the real nature of the individuals behind these “missing person” claims.