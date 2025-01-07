Severe cold wave grips Pakistan, life disrupted in northern areas

The intense cold and snowfall have confined residents to their homes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A severe cold wave continues across Pakistan, with freezing temperatures gripping the northern regions.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent snowfall persisted in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing temperatures to plummet below freezing. Rivers, waterfalls, and lakes have frozen over.

The intense cold and snowfall have confined residents to their homes, leading to shortages of food and medicines. In Neelum Valley, heavy rain and snowfall have disrupted daily life.

Temperature readings revealed extreme conditions: -10°C in Kalat, -9°C in Ziarat, and -7°C in both Gopis and Quetta. Leh recorded -5°C, while Astore registered -4°C.