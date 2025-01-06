Fazlur Rehman denounces riots disrupting peace efforts in Kurram

How long will you continue misleading society?

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that riots erupted the next day after he helped Kurram delegations work towards peace.

Speaking at an event at Peshawar’s Nishtar Hall, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that democracy and parliamentary politics in the country lacked quality.

“How long will you continue misleading society? Delegations from both sides approached me, and when we paved the way for resolution, riots started the next day,” he held.

The JUI-F chief mentioned that a diplomat visited him recently and discussed various matters, including Kurram.

“I told him, you want to hear that this is a Shia-Sunni conflict. We know the solution to the issue,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman shared that his activities had been on hold for two weeks but he was resuming them from today. He highlighted the parliamentary role of their elders in shaping Pakistan as an Islamic state.

He concluded by stating that circumstances keep changing, and one must adapt accordingly.

On Jan 5, Section 144 was enforced in Kurram district for a period of two months to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The development came on the heels of a firing incident that left the deputy commissioner seriously injured.

A case had been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station against the suspects involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner.