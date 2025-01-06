Court orders arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur in liquor, illegal arms recovery case

The court directed SSP Operations to ensure Ali Amin Gandapur's arrest

Mon, 06 Jan 2025 14:51:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has ordered the arrest and production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an illegal arms and liquor recovery case.

During a hearing presided over by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, neither Ali Amin Gandapur nor his lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, appeared in court.

Furthermore, the SSP Operations failed to present a compliance report regarding the previous arrest warrant issued against Gandapur, prompting the court's displeasure.

Judge Mubashir Hassan expressed frustration on the continuous absence of both the accused and his legal representative.

The court directed SSP Operations to ensure Ali Amin Gandapur's arrest and ordered his production in the next hearing, scheduled for January 21.