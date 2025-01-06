Two police officers martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur were on duty at the time of the attack

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 12:32:19 PKT

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) - Two police officers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Khairo Khel Paka area near Jabukhel within the jurisdiction of Ghazni Khel police station, where terrorists opened fire on the officers.

The martyred officers, Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur, were on duty at the time of the attack.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and paid tribute to the martyred officers. He also expressed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, “We salute the sacrifice of our martyred officers and stand with their families during this difficult time. The brave heroes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made history with their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.”