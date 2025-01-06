Imran Khan will not accept release through executive order: Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat stated that Imran Khan would not seek release under any executive order.

Speaking at Dunya News' programme Tonight with Samar Abbas, Marwat said that a postponement of the verdict of £190 million reference case would be a positive sign.

Marwat revealed that Imran Khan had discussed an offer regarding house arrest, conveyed through the establishment via Barrister Gohar.

He asserted that any claims he made were based on statements from Imran Khan himself and that he did not seek permission from Salman Akram Raja to make such remarks.

The PTI leader dismissed the notion of using an executive order for Khan's release, arguing that there was no such legal provision.

He criticised the government for using written demands as a political tool to claim legitimacy and said that Khan had set Jan 31 as the deadline for concluding negotiations.

Marwat confidently predicted that Imran Khan would be released within the next two and a half months.