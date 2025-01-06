84 Indian Hindu Yatrees reach Pakistan via Wagah Border

The Hindu Yatrees will return to India on January 15 after completing their religious rituals.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 84 Hindu yatrees arrived in Pakistan from India via the Wagah Border on Sunday to celebrate the 316th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at a shrine in Sindh.

Additional secretary, deputy secretary general and other officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) were present were present at the Wagah Border to welcome them

The Hindu pilgrims were taken directly from Wagah Border to Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh on special buses, where the main celebrations and religious rituals would take place.

