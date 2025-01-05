Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Kalat, adjacent areas

Pakistan Pakistan Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Kalat, adjacent areas

People came out of their homes in panic

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 13:32:13 PKT

KALAT (Dunya News) - Tremors were felt in Balochistan’s Kalat and adjoining areas on Sunday.

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of Balochistan province on Sunday.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of earthquake was recorded at 33 kilometres.

Earlier, tremors were felt in Balochistan’s Sibi city and surrounding areas on Friday.

Also Read: Tremors jolt Sibi, adjacent areas

According to seismological centre, the magnitude of earthquake was recorded at 4.7, with a depth of 18 kilometres.

Pakistan has faced tremors in recent times in several parts. On Dec 24, Swat was jolted for the second consecutive day as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the scale hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, on Dec 5, a mild earthquake shook several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, causing panic among the people.

Tremors were also felt in Jhelum, Dina, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib and other cities.