Tremors jolt Sibi, adjacent areas

Pakistan Pakistan Tremors jolt Sibi, adjacent areas

According to seismological centre, the magnitude of earthquake was recorded at 4.7

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 12:21:10 PKT

SIBI (Dunya News) - Tremors were felt in Balochistan’s Sibi city and surrounding areas on Friday.

According to seismological centre, the magnitude of earthquake was recorded at 4.7, with a depth of 18 kilometres.

The epicentre of earthquake was 22 kilometres in the southeast of Sibi.

No casualty was reported in the incident which created panic, prompting people to dash out of their homes while reciting Quranic verses.

RECENT TREMORS IN PAKISTAN

Pakistan has faced tremors in recent times in several parts. On Dec 24, Swat was jolted for the second consecutive day as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the scale hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mingora and other parts of Swat also were jolted by the earthquake.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of earthquake was located in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan while its depth was recorded at 225 metres.

Earlier, on Dec 5, a mild earthquake shook several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, causing panic among the people.

Tremors were also felt in Jhelum, Dina, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib and other cities.