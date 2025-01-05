Barrister Saif pledges strong action against anti-peace elements in Kurram

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Saif pledges strong action against anti-peace elements in Kurram

Barrister Saif emphasised that peace would be ensured in Kurram under all circumstances

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 11:11:08 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has vowed to deal with peace-disrupting elements in Kurram with an iron hand.

In his statement, Barrister Saif emphasised that peace would be ensured in Kurram under all circumstances, as per the agreement reached during the Grand Jirga.

He termed the attack on the Deputy Commissioner as a failed conspiracy to sabotage peace and urged the people of Kurram to remain vigilant against anti-peace elements.

He called on the local community to cooperate with the administration and the government to maintain lasting peace in the region. The Chief Minister has taken strict notice of the incident and directed that the culprits be brought to justice.

Barrister Saif further stated that a convoy has been temporarily halted due to security concerns, but it will be allowed to proceed once clearance is obtained.