Parts of motorway shut as dense fog continues to take its toll in Punjab

Motorists asked to take precautions in foggy weather

Updated On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 06:47:33 PKT

Lahore (Dunya News) - Dense fog on Saturday night continued to take its toll on motorways as traffic came to a halt, ultimately prompting the motorway police to shut different parts of motorways in Punjab.

The Dunya News reported that different sections of motorways have been closed as a result of thick fog.

Motorway M-II from Lahore to Momin Kot, and M-III from Faizpur to Samundri has been shut.

Similarly, traffic was not allowed to use Motorway M-II from Lahore to Sialkot.

With this heavy mist, police have issued instructions to motorists, urging them to take precautions while driving in this foggy weather.

They also advised the people not to travel at night on motorways, and if necessary there should be precautions in place to avoid any untoward incident.