Drizzle makes Lahore weather chilly; parts of motorway shut due to dense fog in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Drizzle makes Lahore weather chilly; parts of motorway shut due to dense fog in Punjab

Motorists asked to take precautions in foggy weather

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 08:45:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Early morning drizzle on Sunday added to chill in Lahore while dense fog that started engulfing Punjab on Saturday night continued to take its toll and prompted the Motorway Police to close different sections of road to traffic.

According to the Meteorological Office, intermittent rain will continue in Lahore throughout the day on Sunday.

The mercury dipped to 9 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will go to 16 degrees Celsius. A five-kilometer-per hour wind made the weather more chilly. The humidity in the air was 95 percent.

Meanwhile, Motorway sections M-II from Lahore to Momin Kot, and M-III from Faizpur to Samundri have been shut.

Similarly, traffic was not allowed to enter Motorway from Lahore to Sialkot.

With this heavy mist, police have issued instructions to motorists, urging them to take precautions while driving in this foggy weather.

They also advised the people not to travel at night on motorways, and if necessary there should be precautions in place to avoid any accident.