CM Gandapur vows stern action against peace deal violators

Terrorists, their facilitators to be brought to justice

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday ordered strict action against those who attacked Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud after police claimed to have identified five suspects.

Chief Minister Gandapur chaired a meeting called to review the law and order situation in the erstwhile Kurram agency.

He said the people who violation of the agreement and those involved in the attack would be brought to justice. “No concession will be given to terrorists and their abettors,” he added.

The meeting decided that head money for those involved in the attack would be fixed.

Deputy Commissioner Mehsud was among the five people injured as a result of firing on the KP government’s convoy in Bagan Uach area of Lower Kurram.

The deputy commissioner was rushed to the Thall Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where he was operated upon and “is out of danger.”

It may be recalled that on Wednesday warring factions agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Jirga and signed a peace agreement after almost two months of violence.

At least 130 people had been killed in gunfight since November over decades-old land disputes as a result of which there was a severe shortage of food and medicine due to weeks-long road blockades.

After the incident, the vehicles carrying goods to Parachinar had been stopped.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the incident which they described as an attempt to sabotage peace process. They pledged to bring the culprits to justice.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack on vehicles of Kurram district administration. He said the enemies of country did not want peace and the government would leave no stone unturned to fight them.