PTI continues anti-state campaign despite talks with govt

Govt’s goodwill gesture should not be taken as its weakness

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 03:13:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The government has started a series of dialogue with the PTI with the intention of resolving national issues, restoring stability and protecting democratic principles, but the PTI workers have launched a propaganda campaign against the state institutions.

The PTI’s anti-state campaign on social media is aimed at targeting state institutions and gaining external support.

Army Chief Syed Asim Munir’s decision to pardon 19 PTI workers convicted of May 9 riots reflects commitment to reconciliation, and provides a conducive environment for negotiations.

The move should not be taken as a weakness of the state but as a goodwill gesture to reduce political tension.

This gesture reflects a balanced attitude of the government, which wants reconciliation but not at the cost of accountability.

The government’s measures promote unity while upholding rule of law and checking illegal acts in future.

PTI’s anti-state campaign and looking for external help contradict its past stance against any external intervention.

This shift in PTI's narrative from holding the US responsible for ousting its government to developing ties with the US administration for political help raises questions about its consistency and intentions in political arena.

The PTI is not writing its demands in black and white for fear of political damage and being accused of getting an NRO from the government for its founder.

The PML-N leaders have promised to conduct a legal review of PTI's demands and consult with their coalition partners to ensure transparency and constitutionality.

PTI's campaign against state institutions undermines national unity.

It is giving priority to its political mileage over stability and development of the country.

It is using social media for propaganda and disinformation, posing a serious threat to Pakistan's stability and institutional integrity.